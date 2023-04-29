Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find Spawn of Oggdo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has dozens of enemies for you to fight against, and some of these creatures are considered Legendary Beasts. These are powerful creatures that you may have encountered before, but they have names, beefier health, and they hit a lot harder. One of these monsters is called the Spawn of Oggdo.

The Spawn of Oggdo is a legendary beast you can find on Koboh, and tracking it down can be a challenge while you’re playing the game, even more so than taking it down. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and defeat the Spawn of Oggdo in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find The Spawn of Oggdo

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Spawn of Oggdo in Jedi: Survivor, you’ll need to explore the Fort Kah’lin region on Koboh. This is relatively close to Rambler’s Reach Outpost, outside the Southern Reach, and the Riverbed Watch. It’s on a small hill, connecting to these locations, and serves as a base for the Bedlam Raiders.

You will need to attack the location and make your way to the center. Look for a Grappling hook point that will take you up to the larger platforms, and then head towards an area with a large arena, where multiple BD-1s are walking around. When you reach the center of this platform, you’ll fall down and be face-to-face with the Spawn of Oggdo.

How to Defeat the Spawn of Oggdo

The Spawn of Oggdo is a legendary creature, and by the looks of it, an offspring from one of the earlier bosses in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. Oggdo was a giant toad you could fight on the first planet, and the Spawn of Oggdo has the same overall shape and appearance but a different shade of color.

Fighting the Spawn of Oggdo is not easy. It has several devastating attacks that will knock your health down extremely fast. You want to watch out for several Unblockable moves, such as the straight dive it has or the belly flop that causes a small shockwave. The most powerful one it has where it lashes out with its tongue, grabbing you, and defeating you in a single hit.

These Unblockable attacks are brutal to dodge. The best way to avoid them is close the distance between you and the Spawn of Oggdo, or you need to be too far away for the creature to hit you. In our experience, we’ve had more success with closing the distance and staying close to the Spawn of Oggdo, circling around it and dodging these Unblockable attacks.

Once you defeat this creature, you’ll add another Legendary Beast to your collection of defeated targets. A chest at this location also contains a Poncho, Cal’s favorite item accessory.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

