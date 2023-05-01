Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Fort Kah’Lin Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Fort Kah’Lin is one of the off-shoot locations found on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You probably won’t come across it if you’re just sticking to the main quest, but it does contain some collectible items, including Cal’s poncho from the first game.

Of course, you won’t be able to get everything if you head here as soon as you can. Some of the collectibles can only be acquired after you’ve unlocked more abilities, meaning you’ll have to backtrack later. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all the Fort Kah’Lin collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Fort Kah’Lin Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 13 collectibles to find in the Jedi: Survivor Fort Kah’Lin region. Remember, if you’re tackling this early in the game, you likely won’t be able to access everything. We’ll give you a heads-up when it seems like you need an ability from later in the game, but if something doesn’t seem accessible, just come back after you progress a bit further.

There are five types of collectibles to find in Harvest Ridge: Chests, Force Essences, Databank Entries, Treasures, and Seed Pods.

All Fort Kah’Lin Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three chests to find in the Fort Kah’Lin region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest Location 1 From the Mediate point, you need to grapple up to the ledge where droids shot at you when you walked into the area from Harvest Ridge. Follow the path along the top until you come across a group of droids. Walk up to them and the ground will open. You’ll then have to fight a legendary beast before you can pick up this Chest. Poncho Outfit Cosmetic Chest Location 2 From the Mediate point, go toward the droid tank at the back of the Fort. You’ll have to kill several droids, but once you do, you’ll find this chest off to the side. Bomber Outfit Cosmetic Chest Location 3 Work your way to the top of the Fort and you’ll see a building you can squeeze inside. Talk to the NPC here and use the Force to convince them not to work with Rayvis. They’ll give you access to the chest once you’re successful. Mountaineer Outfit Cosmetic

All Fort Kah’Lin Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Force Essence to find in the Fort Kah’Lin region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essence Location 1 Get to the top of the Fort and look for an area with two Raiders using hammers. Take them out and then follow the right path to find this Essence. Skill Point

All Fort Kah’Lin Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three Databank entries to find in the Fort Kah’Lin region in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Entry 1 From the Mediate point, you need to grapple up to the ledge where droids shot at you when you walked into the area from Harvest Ridge. Follow the path along the top until you come across a group of droids. Walk up to them and the ground will open. You’ll then have to fight a legendary beast before you can pick up this Entry. Databank Entry 2 Again from the Mediate point, you need to walk past the grapple point to a closed door. There’s a rifle sitting in front of it that has a Force Echo you can interact with. Databank Entry 3 Once again, leave the Mediate point, but head the opposite way you’ve gone for the last two. In a small building you’ll see a droid BD can scan to get this Entry. Databank Entry 4 and 5 Make your way up to the top of the Fort and look for a building that’s open on all sides. Here, you’ll find something for BD to scan and a Force Echo that gives you these two Entries.

All Fort Kah’Lin Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Treasure to find in the Fort Kah’Lin region in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 From the Mediate point, you need to grapple up to the ledge where droids shot at you when you walked into the area from Harvest Ridge. Follow the path along the top until you come across a group of droids. Walk up to them and the ground will open. You’ll then have to fight a legendary beast before you can pick up this Treasure. Priorite Shard

All Fort Kah’Lin Seed Pod Locations in Jedi Survivor

There are 3 Seed Pods to find in the Fort Kah’Lin region in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1, 2, and 3 Once you’ve dealt with the legendary beast, go back up to the place where you dropped in. Look at the back ledge and you’ll be able to drop down onto some vines. This takes you to another small offshoot of the Fort where all three Seed Pods are found.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

