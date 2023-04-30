Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Solve All Crypt of Uhrma Puzzles

While exploring Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter the Crypt of Uhrma. When we were first exploring it, we didn’t think too much of this location, but on further inspection, we learned that this location held several secrets within it.

Anyone can access those secrets, but you’ll need to solve a few puzzles to reveal them. This guide covers how to solve all Crypto of Uhrma Puzzles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

All Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle Solutions in Jedi: Survivor

If you haven’t already located the Crypt of Uhrma, it can be a tricky location to track down. It’s an area on Jedha, and you can find it while exploring the more dangerous regions of the planet, between the Narkis Desert and the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. It’s easy to miss this location as you go through the Pilgrim’s Path, especially if you’re in a hurry.

When you arrive, head through the cave and clear it out of the many bugs. Taking care of the bugs is a good idea so you can work on the puzzle in peace. These should not be too difficult to defeat, but there are a lot of them swarming after you.

After they’ve been dispatched, look for a wall with multiple small pillars out of them. They should highlight when you get close, showing you can use force on them. You need to pull the pillars out in the correct order to unlock this door. The order will be: far top left, far top right, and then bottom middle pair. You can pull these out of the wall in any order.

When you input these pillars in the correct order, the door will open, and you’ll gain access to several collectible items. These include a Fish, another Stim, and a Databank entry you might have been missing from your collectibles.

