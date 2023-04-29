Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Solve Chamber of Ambidexterity

The Chamber of Ambidexterity is one of the seven Jedi Chambers you can find on Koboh while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These chambers are scattered all over Koboh, and they offer a variety of helpful benefits to you if you complete them.

Unlike the other chambers, the Chamber of Ambidexterity is a little tricky to track down. This is because it’s not in a traditional location, and it doesn’t have a Chamber like the others. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Chamber of Ambidexterity in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find the Chamber of Ambidexterity in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Chamber of Ambidexterity is in a dangerous spot compared to the other High Republic Chamber locations on Koboh. You can find them in the Stone Spire regions of Jedi: Survivor, in the Devastated Settlement. This is a massive lava-infested region that you can explore as you progress through the story.

We recommend reaching the top area of the Devastated Settlement region. Reaching this highest point and unlocking the Meditation Point makes solving this puzzle much easier. This puzzle is essential to solving the Alignment Control Center Puzzle in Jedi: Survivor.

All Chamber of Ambidexterity Puzzle Solutions in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the Meditation Point for the Devastated Settlement, there should be a Relter to your right that you can ride. Grab it, and fly across the large canyon to a ruined structure with the Koboh Lasers. This location should have two Bedlam Raiders fighting against several of the Shiverpede enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready, grab the Koboh Laser and point it towards the waterfall, which you can see across the canyon. It’s difficult to aim it, but you should be hitting the entrance of the Chamber of Ambidexterity.

Now, there should be another Relter nearby, the Koboh Laser and you can fly it across the canyon to the Chamber of Ambidexterity. You can now use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to carve a line out from the entrance of the Chamber to the Koboh Matter blocking your path. Behind the Koboh Matter walls is the Force Essence, which you can now claim, completing this High Republic Chamber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

