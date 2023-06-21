Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get the Armor of the Hero Set

You can find the armors of Links past in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the Hero Set, belonging to the first Link to ever grace the gaming world. Like all Armor sets from previous games, you’ll find the Armor of the Hero in the Depths, and while it’s easy enough to get your hands on it, you will need to explore a relatively large portion of that dark pit if you want all three pieces. We’ll show where to find them in this guide.

Where to Find the Cap of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom

The headpiece of the Hero Set is in the far southeast of the Depths, beneath the East Necluda region. Take the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower into the sky and head north. You’ll see the Meda Mountain Chasm, which you can take all the way down.

Once in the Depths, head west to the Yikot Lightroot to help get your bearings, then start heading south, bearing slightly more southeast the farther you go. You’ll eventually see the Mimufis Lightroot on your right, which you grab for easy access to the Abandoned Lurelin Mine.

Southwest of the larger mine and its Forge Constructs, you’ll find the Ancient Observation Deck and, beyond that, the Tuft Canyon Mine. The Cap of the Hero rests in a treasure chest at the mine’s bottom.

Where to Find the Tunic of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve found your way to Kakariko Village, you’re halfway to the Tunic of the Hero. Take the East Hill Chasm near the north end of the Village down into the Depths.

Grab the Arusakam Lightroot southwest of where you land, then continue southwest until you reach a large pit up. This should be the Dueling Canyons Mine.

You’ll find the Tunic of the Hero in a similar location to the Cap: a treasure chest beneath a small structure, lit on all sides.

Where to Find the Trousers of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom

The final piece of the Armor of the Hero set is much farther to the northwest, in a section of the Depths beneath Hyrule Ridge. The closest major landmark is the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, and once you’re in the sky, you should see the Hyrule Ridge Chasm to your west. Take it all the way down.

If you’re like me and haven’t explored too much of this section of the Depths before searching for armor sets, don’t worry. The Tikanur Lightroot is within spitting distance of the Chasm, and while it won’t light up much of your surroundings, it will give you good enough bearings to see another Lightroot — Kawumoro, to your northwest.

You should also see Rito statues pointing the way northwest, and following them will lead you through a small cave system that eventually leads to a larger open area. Continue northwest until you see a third and final Lightroot, called Worihas, deep in a large canyon.

Nearby the Lightroot is the Corvash Canyon Mine, where, like the other pieces, the Trousers of the Hero rest in a well-lit treasure chest.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

