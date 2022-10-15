The 10 best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone

Whether you are headed to Caldera or one of the smaller Resurgence locations, a quality submachine gun can certainly prolong your stay on these Call of Duty: Warzone maps. The weapon class is chockfull of fast-firing hardware that can knock nearby enemies in just over a second. Though, as the battle royale has aged, buffs and nerfs have dramatically changed which stand above the rest. This guide will breakdown the very best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone, counting down to the greatest of all.

What are the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone?

10) Welgun

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although it only edges its way onto the list, the Welgun is one of few SMGs with both close and medium range capabilities. Better yet, its overwhelming fire rate makes the gun just as deadly as an assault rifle from a distance. Those wanting to give the Welgun a try may face some difficulty leveling it up, as it will require a handful of attachments to give you respectable damage stats.

9) Fennec

Screenshot by Gamepur

To many’s surprise, the ancient Fennec from Modern Warfare received a few major damage buffs in Season Five, making it a suitable choice for those who’ve grown tired of Vanguard guns. It is mainly built around an explosive fire rate that can end an entire squad with one magazine, but its provided movement speed should aid greatly for rushers. The only notable flaw is the Fennec being extremely limited to close range combat when its loadout is without the ZLR 18″ Deadfall barrel.

8) MAC-10

Screenshot by Gamepur

The MAC-10 is specifically built for players brave enough to rush any enemy. Its light weight allows users to chase down opponents at record time, and its rate of fire does its absolute best to match that. Headshots can also come fairly easily with there being very little recoil. As the MAC-10 should only be used in up-close fights, it is most beneficial to lend the gun attachments centered around increasing your mobility.

7) RA 225

Screenshot by Gamepur

The RA 225 is the newest SMG to drop into Warzone and has already made an impact in most modes. It functions similar to the MAC-10, bearing a speedy fire rate and low amount of kick. However, the Season Five weapon separates itself from other mini SMGs by trading off a bit of mobility for additional range. The RA 225 may not be primary weapon material, but it is handy as a secondary when the Overkill perk is equipped.

Related: Best Lienna 57 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

6) MP-40

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once upon a time, the MP-40 ruled the meta, as it was more akin to an assault rifle than anything else. Fast forward to now, the firearm has fallen to the waist side due to a crushing damage range nerf — but, it still shouldn’t be underestimated in some situations. The MP-40 continues to prove to be a highly accurate and controllable weapon in close-quarter fights. Players sticking with the gun long-term should attach the 8mm Kurz 40 Round Magazine, amongst other attachments, to boost its already strong damage.

5) Type 100

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the MP-40, the Type 100 has been on an upward trajectory ever since Vanguard’s launch. It is a far cry from most SMG with it disregarding high speed and fire rate attributes in order to achieve excellent controllability. This may be discouraging to some who want an all-around powerhouse, but the gun’s Shiraishi 374mm barrel gives it enough firepower to contend with any other at close range.

4) Marco 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Marco 5 comes with endless possibilities when making a class around it. As shown above, the pocket SMG can be morphed into a full-fledged AR with the help of the Imerito 342mm 04P barrel. Despite this transformation, you can still anticipate a whole lot of movement speed and a rapid ADS time. Its accuracy will need to be boosted with a selection of add-ons, but no matter how you build it, the Marco 5 has the potential to be your next favorite weapon.

3) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the PPSh-41 is bundled with unremarkable damage stats, this piece of metal holds one of the best TTKs in the class due to it being tied for the fastest fire rate. Players wielding this Vanguard weapon will find the most success when using an aggressive play-style and stealth-centric perks, like Cold-Blooded and Ghost, as it loadouts can be perfect for attacking enemy squads at close range.

Related: Best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

2) H4 Blixen

Screenshot by Gamepur

Several Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons have been nerfed since the introduction of Vanguard, ultimately leaving some former fan favorites like the MP5 in the dust. Luckily, players can discover the same traits of this classic SMG in the H4 Blixen. That means the gun is incredibly powerful at short and medium ranges, sporting no recoil or accuracy issues. Its base variation won’t feature the same swift ADS time as others in the category, but top-tier Blixen attachments, such as the Mark VI Skeletal, should solve this problem.

1) Armaguerra 43

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only is the Armaguerra 43 the best SMG, but the case can be made that it is currently the greatest gun of all. That is because the minuscule shooter bears a ridiculously quick rate of fire and even long range capabilities. However, we do recommend applying the m1930 Strife Angled underbarrel to ensure you have pinpoint accuracy from any distance. Once its best loadout is made, Armaguerra 43 users should expect the gun to earn eliminations with just four to five shots.