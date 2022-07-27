The best Pokémon teams for the Hisui Cup in Pokémon Go – July 2022
Bring your best Pokémon teams to the Hisui Cup.
The Hisui Cup in Pokémon Go allows you to some of your more unique Pokémon against other players. The Hisui Cup will have several restrictions barring you from using every Pokémon in your roster, but for those who have a mountain of Pokémon, now’s the time to use ones you would never use in player battles. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Pokémon teams to use in the Hisui Cup in Pokémon Go.
Best Pokémon teams for Hisui Cup
Any Pokémon you use in the Hisui Cup must be under 1,500 CP. In addition, you can only use Pokémon numbered in the Pokédex from 387 to 493, which limits you to using any Pokémon that initially appeared in the Sinnoh region, along with any Pokémon from the Hisui region, such as Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Voltorb, along with their evolved forms.
Sneasler, Electivire, and Bastiodon
Sneasler is one of the new Hisuian Pokémon, and it’s perfect for this competition as a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémom. It can do some heavy damage, but you can swap to Electivire if you need help and finish off your opponent using the reliable Bastiodon to take them down.
- Sneasler: Shadow Claw (fast move), Close Combat, and X-Scissor
- Electivire: Thunder Shock (fast move), Wild Charge, and Ice Punch
- Bastiodon: Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Flamethrower
Abomasnow, Overqwil, and Magnezone
For anyone with an Abomasnow at the ready, we highly recommend this one for the Hisui cup. It’s a powerful Grass and Ice-type Pokémon, but it does have problems against Fire-types. You can use Overqwil to cool them off. In addition, you want to use Magnezone as the final Pokémon, given its robust defenses and sharp attack power.
- Abomasnow: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Energy Ball
- Overqwil: Poison Jab (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Shadow Ball
- Magnezone: Spark (fast move), Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot
Lucario, Drapion, and Froslass
Next, we have the Steel and Fighting-type Pokémon Lucario as the lead Pokémon. Lucario was a powerful Pokémon in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl series and continues to be a strong fighter in Pokémon Go. To help protect it, we recommend using Drapion’s powerful attacks and Froslass’ sure-fire moveset to help defeat an opponent. Froslass might be too squishy for some Pokémon Go players, though.
- Lucario: Counter (fast move), Power-Up Punch, Shadow Ball
- Drapion: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Crunch
- Froslass: Powder Snow (fast move), Avalanche, and Shadow Ball
Togekiss, Licklicky, and Uxie
If you have a low-powered Togekiss, we recommend using it in the Hisui Cups. It has a diverse moveset and decent attack power, even at these lower levels. To help protect it, you want to have Licklicky in the Switch role and the legendary Uxie in the Closer role. However, not everyone will have Uxie on their roster, which can complicate this team.
- Togekiss: Charm (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Flamethrower
- Lickilicky: Lick (fast move), Body Slam, and Earthquake
- Uxie: Confusion (fast move), Future Sight, and Thunder
Pachirisu, Gallade, and Gastrodon
For our final team, we’ll be using Pachirisu as the lead Pokémon. The downside to this Pokémon is it exclusively uses Electric-type attacks, but you can use Gallade in the Switch role to bring out a more diverse moveset. Finally, to finish off the team, we recommend Gastrodon, and even though it doesn’t typically use Water-type attacks, it has plenty of Ground-type moves to do some decent damage.
- Pachirisu: Volt Switch (fast move), Thunder Punch, and Thunderbolt
- Gallade: Confusion (fast move), Close Combat, and Leaf Blade
- Gastrodon: Mud Slap (fast move), Body Slam, Earth Power