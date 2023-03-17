The best Pokémon to counter Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Decidueye has soared onto Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in a new 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Decidueye has always been a fan-favorite Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and fans now have the chance to capture it in Scarlet and Violet. Like all 7-star Raid Pokémon, Decidueye will be difficult to take down and will need the collaboration of a full team.

How to defeat Decidueye in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

7-star Tera Pokémon are typically the strongest Pokémon in the games. Decidueye is Grass and Ghost-type, but in the raid, it will be Terastallized to be a mono Flying-type. While it will only be a Flying-type, it will still have access to Grass and Ghost-type moves that it would learn traditionally. Normal Decidueye has good Attack, Special Attack, and Special Defense Stats yet low Defensive and Speed stats. Take advantage of that and use powerful physical attacks to take down the Tera Decidueye’s weak physical defenses.

As a mono Flying-type, Tera Decidueye is weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. However, since Decidueye knows plenty of Grass-type moves, it isn’t wise to send out a Rock-type Pokémon to battle it. Your best bet is to use an Electric-Type Pokémon with good Attack and Defense Stats.

Miraidon, Iron Hands, and Magnezone are the best Pokémon to use against Tera Decidueye, and they should all be over level 85 to be effective in battle. Miraidon is the boxed Legendary of Pokémon Violet and has over 600 base stat points, including high Special and Speed stats. It can learn great Electric attacks like Electro Drift that can cause serious damage to Decidueye. A Miraidon with the Modest Nature would work best against flying-type Decidueye.

Magnezone has good Defense and Special Attack stats, making it the ideal Pokémon to tank Tera Decidueye’s attacks. The best attacks for Magnezone to use against Decidueye are Discharge or Wild Charge, the latter of which causes self-inflicting damage. It would also be a good idea for Magnezone to use Metal Sound against Decidueye as that will lower the opponent’s Special Defense. A Magnezone with the Sassy Nature would work best against Decidueye.

Iron Hands is always a great Pokémon to use against high-ranking Tera Raid battles because of its large amount of Health and great Attack and Defensive stats. Thunder Punch, Wild Charge, and Rock Slide are the best attacks Iron Hands can use against Decidueye. An Iron Hands with the Adamant Nature would work best against Decidueye.