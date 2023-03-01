The best teams for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League in Pokémon Go – March 1, 2023

The Fantasy Cup has come to Pokémon Go, and for this round, you can compete in it using Ultra League rules. You’ll be able to use some powerful Pokémon in these battles, but you’ll be limited to using a handful of specific Pokémon during these fights against other players. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you go into this competition with some of the best teams. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams you can use for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon teams for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League in Pokémon Go

Because this version of the Fantasy Cup uses Ultra League rules, all Pokémon can be at least 2,500 CP, but they cannot exceed it. You’ll also be limited to using Dragon, Steel, or Fairy-type Pokémon on your team. In addition, you won’t be able to use Cobalion or Galarian Stunfisk as they have been banned from this competition.

Related: The Fantasy Cup Ultra League tier list in Pokemon Go

Tapu Fini, Dragonite, and Magnezone

Tapu Fini will be in the spotlight for this competition. It’s one of the better options you can go with and is a relatively flexible Pokémon to add to your team. We highly recommend it. For this team, we suggest building it with Dragonite and Magnezone, but you can easily use it with other Pokémon you have in your collection.

Tapu Fini: Water Gun (fast move), Surf, and Moonblast

Dragonite: Dragon Breath (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Superpower

Magnezone: Spark (fast move), Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot

Steelix, Slurpuff, and Giratina (Altered)

This next team has Steelix at the front of the roster. Steelix is a robust Steel and Ground-type Pokémon, but you’ll want to be careful of any Pokémon with a Fire-type move. We’re going to recommend you have Slurpuff and Giratina (Altered) are used on this team. Still, Steelix is relatively easy to work into most arrangements, and can be used as a solid final Pokémon against an opponent.

Steelix: Dragon Tail (fast move), Psychic Fans, and Crunch

Slurpuff: Fairy Wind (fast move), Flamethrower, and Play Rough

Giratina (Altered): Shadow Claw (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak

Solgaleo, Florges, and Flygon

For those who have Solgaleo, it’s a good time to bring it out. This Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon can do significant damage against any Steel-type it fast off against, but it will be easy to counter. You’ll want to add Florges and Flygon to this to get the most out of these Pokémon.

Solgaleo: Fire Spin (fast move), Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

Florges: Fairy Wind (fast move), Disarming Voice, and Moonblast

Flygon: Dragon Tail (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Earth Power

Registeel, Alolan Ninetales, and Kommo-o

Registeel returns as an instant favorite in this Ultra League competition. It’s an outstanding choice, but it can easily crumble if you don’t have anything that can take down a Pokémon with a Fire-type move. You can try adding Alolan Ninetales to your team, and use Kommo-o as the backup option.

Registeel: Lock On (fast move), Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon

Alolan Ninetales: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (ice-type), and Dazzling Gleam

Kommo-o: Dragon Tail (fast move), Close Combat, and Dragon Claw

Genesect (Burn), Galarian Weezing, and Altaria

The last team we recommend using highlights Genesect with the Burn Techno Blast, Galarian Weezing, and Altaria. You might want to swap out Altaria if you’re running into too many Dragon-type Pokémon, but we believe it can be an excellent choice in the Fantasy Cup, especially alongside Galarian Weezing.