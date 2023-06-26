Tears of the Kingdom – All Frox Locations In The Depths With Maps

|Frox Location
|Frox Type
|Tips
|Blue-White Frox
|To the east of the U-u-Joju Lightroot and the west of the Mimufis Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|South of the Umamustor Lightroot, below it.
|Blue-White Frox
|North of the Stamayam Lightroot, below it.
|Blue-White Frox
|This Blue-White Frox is over to the southwest of the Koro-Nui Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|You can find this Blue-White Frox to the southeast of the Kataki Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|You can find this Blue-White Frox to the northwest of the Abandoned Hebra Mine, next to the Nupisoyuat Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|This Blue-White Frox will be to the north of the Abandoned Hebra Mine, and to the north of the Worihas Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|There is going to be a Blue-White Frox to the west of the U-Nazohso Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|You can find this Blue-White Frox to the south of the Aduon Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|There is a Blue-White Frox to the southwest of the Muihcore Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|There is a Blue-Frox north of the Gadohsi Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|You can find a Blue-Frox to the north of the Oyimay Lightroot.
|Blue-White Frox
|You can find this Blue-White Frox to the north of the Korakut Lightroot.
|Frox
|To the northeast of the Nikohsi Lightroot.
|Frox
|To the northwest of the Kawatik Lightroot.
|Frox
|To the east of the Kawatik Lightroot.
|Frox
|You can find this Frox to the southwest of the Jadukakar Lightroot.
|Frox
|To the south of the Nuzimak Lightroot, and the southeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot.
|Frox
|There is a Frox to the northwest of the Stakijat Lightroot.
|Frox
|You can find this Frox to the southwest of the Sinonoyk Lightroot and to the southeast of the Gadohsi Lightroot.
|Frox
|There is a Frox to the west of Kawamit Lightroot.
|Frox (Scourge of the Depths)
|To the north of the Amakawis Lightroot.
|Frox (Scourge of the Depths)
|To the southwest of the Mihcihc Lightroot, and the east of the Gonatoyros Lightroot.
|Frox (Scourge of the Depths)
|To the west of the Amakawis Lightroot.
|Frox (Scourge of the Depths)
|There is a Frox to the south of the Nihcayam Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|To the southeast of the Kohsustu Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|To the northeast of the Migo-o Lightroot, and to the east of the Takaruk Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|To the southeast of the Tatayam Lightroot and the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find this Obsidian Frox to the northwest of the Gonatoyros Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|To the northwest of the Kasari Lightroot and south of the Gonatoyrim Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|This Obsidian Frox is to the east of the Napanos Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find this Obsidian Frox to the east of the Sikurukam Lightroot, and south of the Tikanur Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|There is an Obsidian Frox to the north of the Kawakanis Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|There is an Obsidian Frox wandering around to the northwest of the Netamnet Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find an Obsidian Frox wandering around to the west of the Nikakik Lightroot, and the north of the Yisuayam Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find this Obsidian Frox close to the Nikakik Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|There is an Obsidian Frox next to the Katenim Lightroot.
|Obsidian Frox
|An Obsidian Frox can be found to the northwest of the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find this Obsidian Frox to the north of Ploymus Canyon Mine
|Obsidian Frox
|You can find this Obsidian Frox next to the Akinatanis Lightroot.