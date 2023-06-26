Tears of the Kingdom – All Frox Locations In The Depths With Maps

A Frox is a large, unique creature you can find while exploring the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re a new type of enemy that appear exclusively in this underground region, and they’re similar to the Hinox that roam the plains of Hyrule.

Like the Hinox, the Frox drop a variety of useful items you can attach to your weapons and use some of their parts when cooking elixirs. These creatures spawn in specific locations; we have them all mapped out for you to track them down. This guide covers where to find every Frox location in the Depths while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Every Frox Location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 40 Frox to find throughout Tears of the Kingdom. These locations are exclusively found in the Depths, which are underneath the surface. We recommend grabbing the Lightroot near the Frox as it can be challenging to see in the dark when battling against them. Although you might have trouble seeing in the Depths without the light, the Froxes do not share this issue.

These are all of the locations you find a Frox in Tears of the Kingdom. Each location will have a map, and we’ll point out the nearest Lightroot to make battling against the much easier. We can also confirm that any Frox you take down will respawn after a Blood Moon appears.

All Frox Locations with Maps in Tears of the Kingdom