Tears of the Kingdom – All Frox Locations In The Depths With Maps

Froxes are massive creatures that spawn in the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide lists out every location they spawn with a map.

A Frox is a large, unique creature you can find while exploring the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re a new type of enemy that appear exclusively in this underground region, and they’re similar to the Hinox that roam the plains of Hyrule.

Like the Hinox, the Frox drop a variety of useful items you can attach to your weapons and use some of their parts when cooking elixirs. These creatures spawn in specific locations; we have them all mapped out for you to track them down. This guide covers where to find every Frox location in the Depths while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Every Frox Location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 40 Frox to find throughout Tears of the Kingdom. These locations are exclusively found in the Depths, which are underneath the surface. We recommend grabbing the Lightroot near the Frox as it can be challenging to see in the dark when battling against them. Although you might have trouble seeing in the Depths without the light, the Froxes do not share this issue.

These are all of the locations you find a Frox in Tears of the Kingdom. Each location will have a map, and we’ll point out the nearest Lightroot to make battling against the much easier. We can also confirm that any Frox you take down will respawn after a Blood Moon appears.

All Frox Locations with Maps in Tears of the Kingdom

Frox LocationFrox TypeTips
Blue-White FroxTo the east of the U-u-Joju Lightroot and the west of the Mimufis Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxSouth of the Umamustor Lightroot, below it.
Blue-White FroxNorth of the Stamayam Lightroot, below it.
Blue-White FroxThis Blue-White Frox is over to the southwest of the Koro-Nui Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxYou can find this Blue-White Frox to the southeast of the Kataki Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxYou can find this Blue-White Frox to the northwest of the Abandoned Hebra Mine, next to the Nupisoyuat Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxThis Blue-White Frox will be to the north of the Abandoned Hebra Mine, and to the north of the Worihas Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxThere is going to be a Blue-White Frox to the west of the U-Nazohso Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxYou can find this Blue-White Frox to the south of the Aduon Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxThere is a Blue-White Frox to the southwest of the Muihcore Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxThere is a Blue-Frox north of the Gadohsi Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxYou can find a Blue-Frox to the north of the Oyimay Lightroot.
Blue-White FroxYou can find this Blue-White Frox to the north of the Korakut Lightroot.
FroxTo the northeast of the Nikohsi Lightroot.
FroxTo the northwest of the Kawatik Lightroot.
FroxTo the east of the Kawatik Lightroot.
FroxYou can find this Frox to the southwest of the Jadukakar Lightroot.
FroxTo the south of the Nuzimak Lightroot, and the southeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot.
FroxThere is a Frox to the northwest of the Stakijat Lightroot.
FroxYou can find this Frox to the southwest of the Sinonoyk Lightroot and to the southeast of the Gadohsi Lightroot.
FroxThere is a Frox to the west of Kawamit Lightroot.
Frox (Scourge of the Depths)To the north of the Amakawis Lightroot.
Frox (Scourge of the Depths)To the southwest of the Mihcihc Lightroot, and the east of the Gonatoyros Lightroot.
Frox (Scourge of the Depths)To the west of the Amakawis Lightroot.
Frox (Scourge of the Depths)There is a Frox to the south of the Nihcayam Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxTo the southeast of the Kohsustu Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxTo the northeast of the Migo-o Lightroot, and to the east of the Takaruk Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxTo the southeast of the Tatayam Lightroot and the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
Obsidian FroxYou can find this Obsidian Frox to the northwest of the Gonatoyros Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxTo the northwest of the Kasari Lightroot and south of the Gonatoyrim Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxThis Obsidian Frox is to the east of the Napanos Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxYou can find this Obsidian Frox to the east of the Sikurukam Lightroot, and south of the Tikanur Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxThere is an Obsidian Frox to the north of the Kawakanis Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxThere is an Obsidian Frox wandering around to the northwest of the Netamnet Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxYou can find an Obsidian Frox wandering around to the west of the Nikakik Lightroot, and the north of the Yisuayam Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxYou can find this Obsidian Frox close to the Nikakik Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxThere is an Obsidian Frox next to the Katenim Lightroot.
Obsidian FroxAn Obsidian Frox can be found to the northwest of the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.
Obsidian FroxYou can find this Obsidian Frox to the north of Ploymus Canyon Mine
Obsidian FroxYou can find this Obsidian Frox next to the Akinatanis Lightroot.

