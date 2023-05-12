Tears of the Kingdom – All Fish Locations & Where to Find Them

The open world of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is vast and can seem overwhelmingly packed with activities at first. However, there are peaceful ways to pass the time that also provide precious resources essential for keeping Link alive, like fishing. This guide explains where players can find all the fish in the game and outlines the best fishing locations.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Cooking is a big part of Tears of the Kingdom, allowing Link to create all kinds of delicious meals that not only heal him, but can also provide several benefits to help him traverse the world. Fish are part of many of the recipes players will cook as they explore Hyrule and work through the main questline. Additionally, there are many species to discover, and not all appear in the same bodies of water. Some may not even appear outside of the Sky Islands.

All Fish Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Below, we’ve outlined every type of fish players can get in Tears of the Kingdom, where they can be found, and how they can be used. Anyone unsure of how to fish in the game can scroll to the bottom of the final table, where we’ve briefly explained how this works.

All Fish Locations in The Lands of Hyrule

The table below contains every fish we’ve encountered in the Lands of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. This is the game’s ground level, where you’ll find towns, villages, towers, and even Shrines.

Fish Name Fish Locations Stats Effects When Eaten/Cooked Hyrule Bass TBA TBA TBA

All Fish Locations in The Sky Islands

The following table shows all the fish we’ve discovered in the Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom. These are the islands that soar above the Lands of Hyrule, pocketed with puzzles and Construct enemies.

Fish Name Fish Locations Stats Effects When Eaten/Cooked Ancient Arrowana Can be found in most water around the Sky Islands. Fast travel back to the Great Sky Island to find plenty in the waters there. Heals Link for One Heart Container when eaten raw. TBA

All Fish Locations in the Underground

This table contains every fish we’ve found in the Underground portion of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. This is an area beneath the Lands of Hyrule with many strange creatures players won’t have encountered in Breath of the Wild.

Fish Name Fish Locations Stats Effects When Eaten/Cooked TBA TBA TBA TBA

How to Fish in Tears of the Kingdom

Fishing in Tears of the Kingdom can be done in a number of ways. The easiest is to use Link’s bow to shoot a fish in the water. Then, Link can swim out to collect the fish he’s shot to take away and cook. Fusing an eyeball to an arrow will cause the arrow to seek out a target, so all Link needs to do is fire in the general direction of a fish. Alternatively, it’s possible to throw explosives into bodies of water and detonate them. This will kill all the nearby fish and allow Link to collect them after. The Remote Bomb Rune on the Sheikah Slate is the perfect explosive for fishing because it doesn’t cost Link any resources he already has.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

