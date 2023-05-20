Tears of the Kingdom – Are ReDead in Totk?

ReDead are easily the most terrifying enemy players have faced in The Legend of Zelda franchise. These mask-wearing monsters scream at Link, freezing him in place with fear while they slowly walk toward him, intending to eat his face. Given just how vast Tears of the Kingdom is, fans want to know if ReDead have returned. This guide explains what ReDead are in more detail and whether they’re an enemy fans can encounter in the game.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Mayachin Shrine

Are ReDead in Tears of the Kingdom?

No, ReDead are not in Tears of the Kingdom. Like the one above, early trailers for the game showed a Blood Moon rising. During the few seconds the Blood Moon appears, with the reanimated enemies rising from the ground, many fans saw something resembling a ReDead. However, that enemy has now been confirmed as a Gibdos. These insect-like undead mummies have faces that make them look like they’re wearing a mask, just like a ReDead, but they’re actually something a lot more tangible and disgusting. They can be found in Hyrule’s hottest and dustiest areas, such as the Gerudo Desert.

If ReDead were to exist in Tears of the Kingdom, they’d likely hide out in the underground, deep inside Chasms. This would give them an advantage, allowing them to paralyze Link from the darkness and attack him slowly without any interruptions. We think this would also make the Chasms even more inhospitable, and they’re already almost impossible to explore without some serious firepower, which is probably why Nintendo didn’t feel the need to add them in.

What are ReDead?

Image via Nintendo

ReDead are terrifying enemies first introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. They stand still and do nothing while Link is looking their way. However, as soon as he turns his back on them, they’ll scream, stunning him with fear and freezing him in place for a while. The ReDead will then walk toward Link and pounce on him if they get close enough. Should they do this, they’ll gnaw on him and eat away at his health. This enemy is very much the Zelda version of a zombie, shrouded in dark mystery. They’re best left alone and avoided at all costs.

These enemies have also appeared in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, The Wind Waker, Tri Force Heroes, and even Cadence of Hyrule. A few items from the Zelda series suggest that ReDead were once members of a traveling troupe of performers. Their fate is unknown, but it’s clear that it’s had a desperately dark impact on them, forcing them to become creatures of evil that prey on the living almost like spiders.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers