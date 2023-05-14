Completing Courage Island is one of many Sky Island mini-games in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and not only is it fun to do, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Getting there isn’t difficult either, though you’ll need to be comfortable diving at high speeds if you want to get everything out of the activity. We’ll cover where the Island is and what you need to do to complete its mini-game here.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Unlock the Glider

How to Get to Courage Island and Complete Its Challenge

Screenshot via Gamepur

Courage Island is in the northwestern portion of Central Hyrule Sky and is easiest to access by taking the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower into the air. The Island is southwest of the Tower, and you’ll know it from a distance as it’s not so much an island as a series of circles forming an incomplete tower.

Land on the topmost platform and activate the green hand energy field in the ring in the middle of the area.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Doing so will cause another green circle to appear at the end of the diving board beyond the energy field. Your goal now is to pass through this ring and six more on your way down to the bottom of the Island in thirty seconds—no need to worry too much about dying to fall damage. A large pool of water awaits at the end of the dive.

The green rings you’ll need to pass through appear in this order, and a ball of energy will go ahead of you, showing you where to go next:

At the end of the diving platform.

In the middle of the two huge stone circles

To the right of two platforms, nestled near the corner they make.

On the right side of the shaft, you pass through after the platform section.

Once again in the middle of huge circles.

Quite a bit forward of the previous ring. Take out your glider to adjust if necessary.

Directly above the water pool, slightly forward of the previous ring.

You can pass through the very edge of the rings and still receive credit, but you must hear the sound cue for the ring to count, and if you miss one, you have to do it all again. There is time to readjust with the paraglider three or four times on your first descent. You’ll want to be diving for the rest of it.

Once you successfully reach the bottom in thirty seconds, a Steward Construct will call you over and reward you with the Glide Shirt, which gives you more maneuverability while in the air.

Screenshot via Gamepur

You can challenge Courage Island again for an additional Large Zonai Charge, but your time limit that time will be only twenty seconds. If you go for the record, you’ll have time for only a single readjustment with the glider (or at least that was my experience). You’ll need to be diving for the entire rest of the way.

Making additional attempts at this challenge will cost you a single regular Zonai Charge, but there are no other limitations on how many times you can try. There’s also a Shrine on the main Island once you complete the challenge.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers