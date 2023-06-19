Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Simmerstone Springs

There are multiple side quests for you to discover as you make your way through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Some of these side quests only appear after you’ve worked your way through the main story, such as Simmerstone Springs.

While visiting Goron City, you can speak with a character named Kima, who is checking out the various citizens who are no longer transfixed by the marbled rock stone they were eating. Now that everything has calmed down, Kima can share with you that they came to the city to discover a location called Simmerstone Springs. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Simmerstone Springs in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Simmerstone Springs Quest Steps in Totk

Before starting the Simmerstone Springs quest, make sure to complete the main story quests for the Goron City: Yunobo of Goron City. This will have Link and Yunobo teaming up to find the source of the red marbled rock and break the trance it created over the city’s citizens. After this quest, you’ll unlock Yunobo as a sage and have access to his power. Kima’s side quest, Simmerstone Springs, will now be available.

Kima told me he was looking for a secret hot spring somewhere in the region of Tears of the Kingdom. The hot spring’s name was Simmerstone Springs, and he didn’t have too much to go on to help narrow down the exact location. His only suggestion was to look for the Goron Hot Springs to find it out if it was near there. I was able to track down this location on the map, and it will be directly south of Goron City, where I was.

How to Find Goron Hot Springs in TotK

When I arrived at the Goron Hot Springs, it was a relatively quiet spot. Not too many others were using the location, except for an older Goron that was enjoying the waters. I asked him if he had any information about the Simmerspring Hotsprings, and he did! He talked about how it used to be his favorite spot, but it was blocked off, making it impossible to return to that location. However, he did share we could find it in Tears of the Kingdom.

The old Goron enjoying the Goron Hot Springs, Grapp, told us how we could find Simmerstone Springs to the southeast of where we were in the caves of Gorko Tunnel in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a relatively large location, but we were able to narrow down the entrance to the Gorko Tunnels, which was not blocked off. At first, I was looking for a blocked-off location, but I realized these tunnels were where I needed to go, and inside, there were blocked-off entrances.

How to Find Gorko Tunnels in Tears of the Kingdom

I had to create several blunt weapons, attaching rocks to the front of them to break through the rocks. Unfortunately, because of the heat of the tunnels, I could not use explosives or risk taking a large amount of damage. Blunt weapons were the only thing to use, and I had to break through two lays of heavy rock before I found the entrance to Simmerstone Springs in Tears of the Kingdom.

Shortly after finding the entrance to Simmerstone Springs in Tears of the Kingdom, Kima arrived and said they heard a large crash and wanted to look. He was bewildered. I was able to find the entrance and proceeded to enjoy a relaxing dip in the hot springs, eating some hard-boiled eggs. After the brief conversation, I completed the quest and discovered how to make hard-boiled eggs in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

