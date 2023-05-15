Tears of the Kingdom – How to farm Bomb Flowers

Bomb Flowers are easily the most useful tool that you can add to your arsenal in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only are they useful in clearing away large boulders, but they’re also excellent at blowing away rock deposits to earn money fast, firing at enemies, or adding to your shield to cause general mischief. They’re our favorite item in Tears of the Kingdom, and almost nothing else compares to them.

The problem is tracking them down, as they don’t regularly appear on the surface. You normally have to dig deep down into the Depths to find them, and they’re a pain to add to your inventory. However, we have some good ideas of where you can find Bomb Flowers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the best ways to find them.

Best Bomb Flower Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the better areas we’ve found to track down Bomb Flowers is in Lookout Landing in Tears of the Kingdom. Lookout Landing is one of the starting areas you can find shortly after leaving Great Sky Island and is a great area to unlock to get some starter quests that unlock more content for your playthrough. If you stick around here long enough, you’ll get the quest to unlock the Paraglider, which is immensely helpful.

Now, the location you need to visit to find the Bomb Flowers is underneath Lookout Landing. You can unlock this area by speaking with the guard at the center of the location, and he’ll tell you about the Emergency Room that was given to the citizens as a form of protection. The guard will open up the underground location, and you can freely explore it.

There are several citizens here, with a handful of tools that make getting started in the game much easier. However, the location you want to find is hidden here, and the only way you can get it to appear is by completing one of the Sage Temples. These are major quest steps in Tears of the Kingdom, and they’re no easy task. It does not matter which of the four temples you do, but you need to have done at least one of them, such as the Water Temple.

When the Temple is over, head back to Lookout Landing, and head down here. A woman named Jerrin will have a new side quest for you called “Who Goes There?” You do not need to complete the quest, but it unlocks a new passageway for your to explore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to bring a blunt weapon with you to clear the pathway and knock out the various boulders throughout the area. Here, you’ll find several Bomb Flowers throughout the area, and it makes for an extremely easy way for you to grab this item throughout your Tears of the Kingdom playthrough given how many you can find in this passageway.

This location should respawn relatively quickly, but it’s not immediate. We had to go and complete other tasks in our Tears of the Kingdom game and come back for more.

If you’re ever in a pickle for more Bomb Flowers, another great location is any area in the Depths. You can check there near any Lightroom you’ve unlocked, as these regularly grow in this region, but this area is dangerous. You’ll want to make sure to have several Brighbloom Seeds on you to combat the darkness.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

