Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Find All Plants, Flowers & Mushrooms

Crafting is a major component in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be it cooking, mixing elixirs, or anything you need to help protect yourself during your journey through Hyrule Kingdom. Many of these recipes require core ingredients, such as flowers, mushrooms, or a wide variety of unique plants that you can find while exploring the world.

These small items are scattered throughout Tears of the Kingdom, and tracking down specific ones can be difficult if you want to complete one simple recipe. Thankfully, many of them do have locations where they frequently appear. This guide covers where to find all plants, flowers, and mushrooms in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Plant, Flower, & Mushroom Location in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are dozens of plants, flowers, and mushrooms for you to discover while playing Tears of the Kingdom. You can pick up as many as you’d like because you won’t have the worry about inventory space, and we encourage you to grab as many as possible for any future cooking or crafting recipe you might learn while playing.

Where these resources appear will vary in every region in Tears of the Kingdom, and knowing where you need to go for each one will make your life much easier while playing. Making sure you unlock fast travel locations to every area will also make it easier to scoop up any flower, plant, and mushroom you need so you can make whatever you need in the game.

All Plant Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s where you can find every plant location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Plant Icon Plant Location Plant Name Effect A common herb you can find in Hyrule, and have it enhance your cooking recipes. Hyrule Herb Increases the number of hearts you receive when eating food. You can find these from cutting down trees on Sky Islands. Korok Frond You can attach it to a weapon and use it as a fan, enhancing your arsenal. A wild root that you can find in cooler climates. Stambulb A helpful item that you can use in cooking recipes that will replenish your Stamina wheel.

All Flower Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

This is where you can find every flower location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Flower Icon Flower Location Flower Name Effect An explosive flower that reacts with Fire and Electricity. Bomb Flower An item you cannot eat, but can fuse with arrows, shields, and weapons. You can find this flower while exploring the Hebra or Gerudo mountain regions in Tears of the Kingdom. Cool Saffina Cooking with this flower increases your heat resistance. The Sundelion is commonly found in sunny areas, particularly on Sky Islands. Sundelion When used in cooking recipes, this item will restore any health depleted by Gloom.

All Mushroom Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

These are where you can find every mushroom location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Mushroom Icon Mushroom Location Mushroom Name Effect You can find this mushroom while exploring Underground Caves. Brightcap This is an item that you can add to cooking recipes, that will cause you to glow. You can find this mushroom in colder climates, where it’s snowing, at the base of trees. Chillshroom Keeps you cool in regions with warmer temperatures when used in cooking recipes. You can find this mushroom in almost any region, but it will be on ceilings or clinging to walls. You will need to climb to grab it. Rushroom Temporarily increases your movement speed when used in cooking recipes. A common mushroom that appears on Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom. Skyshroom A common mushroom that will restore your health when used in cooking recipes. One of the more common mushrooms you can find scattered throughout Hyrule. Stamella Shroom Increases your stamina wheel when you use it as an ingredient in cooking recipes.

And that's it!

