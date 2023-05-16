Hyrule is brimming with Shrines for Link to explore and solve. However, some are more devious than others, and Runakit Shrine is no exception. This guide explains where to find Runakit Shrine and how to solve the incredibly difficult puzzle within.

Where to Find Runakit Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Runakit Shrine is located northwest of Lookout Landing in the Hyrule Ridge region. It’s just above the large lake system in the region’s center at map coordinates -2529, 1170, 0178.

How to Complete Runakit Shrine – Built to Carry

Screenshot by Gamepur

Runakit Shrine consists of three main parts, and Link can’t use any of the Zonai Devices he brings in with him to solve them. To start the first puzzle, glide to the platform on the left of the Shrine’s entrance and climb the ladders. Use Ultrahand to place the sphere on the nearby rails so that it will roll down to the second part of the Shrine’s puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve this second part of Runakit Shrine, attach the four poles on the second platform together in pairs using Ultrahand. This will leave Link with two extremely long poles. Then, attach those poles to one side of the sphere so it can slide down the wider set of rails without rolling and falling down. We only figured this solution out after trying to turn the sphere into a surfboard Link could ride down the rails. As far as we know, that’s just not possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After gliding over to the third platform, and before solving the third part of this puzzle, use the slabs nearby to build a bridge over to the ladder next to the rails so Link can climb up and claim the loot within.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third part of Runakit Shrine gives Link one rail on which to slide the sphere to its final destination. To do this, we attached two corner slabs, the ones made up of two slabs at a right angle to each other, to the sphere. This created a sort of cage in which we hoped the rail would sit. We then positioned the sphere and its new extensions over the rail as far away as possible, and, to our amazement, it slid down to the starting platform. From here, move the sphere into the platform’s recess to unlock the Runakit Shrine exit.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

