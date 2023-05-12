Tears of the Kingdom – All Zonai Device Dispenser Locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduced Zonai Devices. These items are at the heart of Link’s ability to manufacture vehicles from random rocks and planks of wood. However, they don’t just appear out of thin air. They must be collected from Zonai Device Dispensers across Hyrule and the Sky Islands regions. This guide outlines the locations of all the Zonai Device Dispensers in the game, so players can find every single one.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Zonai Device Dispensers are colossal stone mechanisms in Tears of the Kingdom. Each one gives Link a set of containers that have Zonai Devices inside. In the tables below, we’ve listed all the Zonai Device Dispenser locations we’ve found in the game so players can quickly build up a collection to help them progress further, deeper, and higher in the lands of Hyrule.

All Zonai Device Dispenser Locations

The Zonai Device Dispensers are scattered across Hyrule. We’ve broken up the locations of each one by region below.

Zonai Device Dispenser Locations in the Lands of Hyrule

In the table below, players can find the location of every Zonai Device Dispenser in the Lands of Hyrule. This is the ground level in Tears of the Kingdom where most towns, villages, and Hyrule’s peoples live.

Zonai Device Dispenser Location How to Reach it TBA TBA

Zonai Device Dispenser Locations in the Sky Islands

The following table contains every Zonai Device Dispenser location we’ve discovered on the islands above Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zonai Device Dispenser Location How to Reach it

The Great Sky Island

0441, -1679, 1443 Players will come across this Zonai Device Dispenser on their way to the final Shrine on The Great Sky Island.

How to use Zonai Device Dispensers

To use a Zonai Device Dispenser, players must put up to five items into them. Then, those five items will cause a set of containers to drop out, which will themselves contain the Zonai Devices players seek. From our time with Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve found that players need to put up to five Construct Materials into the Zonai Device Dispenser in order to get anything useful out of it. Other items don’t work.

In the table below, we’ve listed every combination of items it’s possible to use in a Zonai Device Dispenser and the Zonai Devices we were given as a result.

All Zonai Device Dispenser Inputs & Outputs

Input Resources Zonai Devices Output

5 Soldier Construct Horns 2 Portable Pot Capsules, 2 Flame Emitter Capsules, and 1 Fan Capsule

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

