Tears Of The Kingdom – How to Find Sidon

Sidon was the breakout character in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where he won hearts worldwide with his handsome shark face and valiant demeanor. The Prince of the Zora is back in Tears of the Kingdom, and he needs Link’s help to clean the dirt that is polluting the pure water of Zora’s Domain.

To meet Sidon, the player must complete all of the game’s tutorial sections. Once finished with the the Great Sky Island area, they will plummet to Hyrule, where they must follow the main quest line and unlock the first tower. This will begin the “Regional Phenomena” quest, creating four dots on the map.

Where is Sidon in Tears Of The Kingdom?

Prince Sizon can be found in the Zora Domain. Once Regional Phenomena has begun in Tears of the Kingdom, head directly to the East, into Lanayru. Make sure to grab as many Splash Fruit as possible along the way, as these will be needed as part of Sidon’s quest. The Splash Fruit resembles greenish-blue gourds, and they can be found all over the Lanayru region.

Follow the quest marker into Zora’s Domain and head to the statue in the center of town. There is a group of huddled Zora with a quest marker on them, as they need someone to clean the sludge off the statue. Check out our Tears of the Kingdom Zora Domain sludge quest guide for information about how to accomplish this. Once the quest is completed, one of the Zora will reveal themselves to be Sidon’s fiance, and she will tell you that he is currently in Mipha Court.

To reach Mipha Court, follow the icon on the map. There are no special barriers along the way, but there is a lot of sludge on the path, so make sure to bring some Splash Fruits and arrows. Watch out for the Lizalfos as they guard the road leading to Mipha Court and they pack a punch in battle. Once you reach Mipha Court, you will find Sidon residing in a pool as he attempts to use his magic to dispel the sludge.

Those who are looking for the Prince of Zora should be able to reach him within a few short hours of play in Tears of the Kingdom. Just be wary about avoiding Shrines, as the foes in this area of the map can be tough, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed if you aren’t careful.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

