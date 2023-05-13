Tears of the Kingdom: How to Find & Use Bubbul Gems

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a new type of collectible called Bubbul Gems that players can use to acquire new armor sets and essential materials. However, without proper guidance, figuring out how to find and use these gems isn’t very clear.

We, for one, finished the tutorial with three Bubbul Gems and had no clue what to do with them. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Bubbul Gems and how to use them in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What are Bubbul Gems in Tears of the Kingdom?

Bubbul Gems are a valuable resource in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and players should seek them out whenever possible.

They can be found throughout the game in Hyrule, both on the Surface and Sky maps. Players often hear a distinctive noise when they are close to a Bubbulfrog, the creature that drops these gems. They can be found in the game’s caves and wells; every cave has at least one.

To collect a Bubbul Gem, players need to hit the Bubbulfrog with an arrow or throw an item toward it. When hit, the Bubbulfrog will fall off the wall. You may need to hit them several more times until they fade away. These creatures will explode, and you’ll obtain the Bubbul Gem shortly after.

How to Use Bubbul Gems in Tears of the Kingdom

To trade Bubbul Gems for rewards, players must embark on a Side Quest called “The Hunt for Bubbul Gems.” To get started, head to Woodland Stable in Eldin Canyon. Kilton’s trademark colorful balloon shop can be spotted at the foothills of Death Mountain across this stable.

This quest will ask players to fetch Kilton’s brother, Koltin, the gems to transform him into Satori. Once players speak to Kilton to begin the quest, they must give Koltin a Bubbul Gem.

If they don’t have one yet, they can find one in the nearby Pico Pond Cave by defeating a Bubbulfrog. Or, at the very least, hitting it a couple of times. Once they have the gem, they can give it to Koltin to receive a Bokoblin Mask. After that, Koltin will leave to pursue his dream of becoming a Satori, so players must find him again to trade more Bubbul Gems for rewards.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

