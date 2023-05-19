Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find & Solve The Beast and The Princess Quest

There have been multiple sightings of Princess Zelda throughout Hyrule, despite Link watching her teleport into an orb of light at the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The rumors surrounding Zelda are getting out of control, and Penn, the dutiful reporter at the Lucky Clover Gazette, has been doing his best to get to the bottom of these sightings.

One of these sightings takes place during The Beast and The Princess quest. Here, we’ll need to put on our detective hats to figure out where Zelda went and what she was up to in Hyrule. This wasn’t easy, and it had us running around the southern part of Hyrule for a reasonable amount of time before we were able to solve this case.

All The Beast & The Princess Quest Steps in Tears of the Kingdom

We started this quest while revisiting the New Serenne Stable, northwest of Central Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, next to the Sinakawak Shrine. We made our way over here and discovered Penn trying to chase down another story about Zelda and shared an audacious rumor about how she was last seen on top of a gigantic, terrible beast, and was riding around on it as if commanding the creature.

Like many rumors surrounding Zelda circulating in Hyrule in TotK, there’s not much to go on outside the location. Supposedly, this was taking place in the subtropical region of Hyrule, near one of the stables. Thankfully, we had access to both of them, making visiting the south part of Hyrule significantly easier for completing The Beast and The Princess.

Only two stables fit this description: the Highland Stable and the Lakeside Stable. We visited the Highland regularly visit to look around to see if any of the locals had seen anything about these rumors. Unfortunately, none of them proved helpful, and they never remarked about any large beasts in the local area to give us a better idea of where to search.

Where to Find The Beast and The Princess Creatures in Tears of the Kingdom

Because that turned up dry, our next step was to head to the east and visit the Lakeside Stable, which was also in the subtropical climate in Tears of the Kingdom. When we arrived, we encountered the same problem and were able unable to learn any hints about where to go next. However, on a lark, we traveled to the north part of this stable and jumped across the river to the other side to see if we could find any of these creatures ourselves. Not only did we find the creatures, but we encountered Cima.

We spoke with Cima and learned the truth behind The Beast and The Princess rumors. It turns out that Zelda was here, riding the creatures, which are known as Londons. Although Zelda was riding them, any rumors about her controlling them in Tears of the Kingdom are outrageous, and she was merely studying these creatures. It turns out the Dondons are rare creatures who eat Luminous Stones, and they produce gems shortly after eating these minerals, making them a truly unique animal in Hyrule.

After speaking with Cima, Penn will show up to hear all of the details, penning it for his upcoming story. He thanks us for our efforts in completing this task, and this will wrap up The Beast and The Princess quest in Tears of the Kingdom, tying up any loose ends.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

