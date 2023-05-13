There are several Skyview Towers you need to find while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is one of them, and it’s likely a location you can find early on during your playthrough of the game.

Unfortunately, unlike other Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, this one is locked. You won’t be able to open it up, but there’s someone who can give you a helpful hint on what you need to do and how to get inside this tower. This guide covers how to get inside Sahasra Slope Skyview in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Open the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower Door in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Sahasra Slop Skyview Tower while exploring to the southeast of Lookout Landing, the starting area you track down in Central Hyrule. This is likely the natural starting location in Tears of the Kingdom.

When you reach Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, there will be a character named Billson in front of it. He tells you the terminal has been damaged, and he needs to access it. However, he cannot open up the door, and he doesn’t appear to know of a way to get inside this location. He suggests you go to a nearby cave, and search for mushrooms. That might help him open up the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You do need to seek out a nearby Tears of the Kingdom cave, but you won’t be interested in the mushrooms. You can find the cave entrance below this Skyview Tower, and you need to break the rocks protecting the entrance. You do this by attaching rocks to sticks or other blunt objects using Fuse, or you can use bomb flowers. The choice is yours.

This will open up the entrance to the Sahasra Slope Cave, and when you get inside, position yourself directly underneath the Skyview Tower. You should be at a dead end. When you get to this point, switch to your Ascend ability, and you will pop up inside the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you are inside the tower, the Skyview Tower terminal still needs to be repaired. Use the Ultrahand ability on the sticks preventing the door from being opened, and the open it up for Billson to get inside. He will fix the terminal, and you can now use the Skyview Tower and map the area.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers