Every Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom is a tiny puzzle, some of which are easier to complete than others. Upland Zorana Skyview Tower has a deceivingly simple solution, allowing Link to remove the slime blocking the door and record a new part of the map on his Purah Pad. This guide explains how to unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and save the nearby Zora from a dreadful fate.

How does Link Unlock the Door at Upland Zorana Skyview Tower?

Once Link arrives at Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, he’ll see that the door is blocked by the same sludge that coats the cliffs he’s just climbed up. There’s no obvious way to get rid of this sludge, and the only thing he can do apart from stand around and look pretty is speak to the poor nearby Zora who’s slowly drowning in the stuff. This Zora, named Bazz, complains that the sludge is choking him, and he needs a way to wash it off. After speaking to him, a new quest called Mired in Muck will begin.

How to Complete Mired in Muck

To complete Mired in Muck, Link needs to fuse blue Chuchu Jelly with an arrow or weapon and attack Bazz. This will cause the sludge to wash away and free him from a slow death. As a reward, Bazz will give Link a Zora Spear, but he can’t unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. However, this quest has just given players all the tools required to unlock it themselves.

After completing this side quest, Link needs to fuse blue Chuchu Jelly with a weapon or arrow and attack the sludge on the Skyview Tower’s door. This will melt away the sludge and allow Link to open Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

Where is the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower?

Players can find the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower at map coordinates 2846, 0587, 0375, close to Lanayru Gret Spring. It’s on top of the cliffs that divide the area and have ruined buildings all around them. The best way to reach it is to head to the lower end of these cliffs and then climb them, dodging the sludge as it blocks the way.

