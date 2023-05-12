Tears of the Kingdom – How to Fuse Items to Arrows

Fusing items and making them stronger is one of the fundamental mechanics you can perform in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only can you do with your shields and weapons, but you can attach unique materials to your arrows and change their properties.

By fusing specific items to an arrow before your fire it at an enemy, you’ll change the effect of an attack and potentially do more damage to an opponent. However, this process is slightly different than when you fuse material to your shields or weapons. This guide covers how to fuse items to your arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Putting Items On Arrows and Fusing Them in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to act quickly when you want to fuse an item onto an arrow while playing Tears of the Kingdom. Unlike the shields and weapons, you can’t do it with the Fuse ability. Instead, you’ll have to do it when you pull out your arrow and right before you fire it.

A small icon will appear on the bottom of your screen, prompting you to click on the directional pad. You’ll see it at the bottom of your screen every time you prep an arrow and you’re about to fire it. When you click up on the screen, you’ll go through the list of every material in your inventory, and you can pick one of these items to fuse with your arrow.

For example, we placed a Brightbloom Seed on our arrow. Now, when we’re in the Underground Caverns scattered throughout Tears of the Kingdom when our arrow fires a shot, it’ll land somewhere in the dark, and we can create a light source to make it easier to navigate these locations. Although this effect does little for us while we’re on the surface, it’s extremely helpful when navigating the Depths.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re combat, you’ll want to try attaching any type of material you’ve acquired during your travels in Tears of the Kingdom and see what unique effects they do. While playing, I figured it’d be a good idea to attach a Bomb Flower to my arrow, and it did exactly what I wanted from it: fire a bomb arrow at an enemy, and do a large amount of damage to them from a long distance.

You’ll find a variety of effects for every unique resource you find in Tears of the Kingdom. We encourage you to grab a bundle of arrows and use them in combat to see what unique effects they unleash during your playthrough.

And that's it!

