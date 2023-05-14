Billson Mushrooms might be the best joke that Nintendo has played on fans in a Zelda game to date. They’re referenced to help players find their way into a Skyview Tower, but it’s taken a few people way too long to figure out the true meaning behind this funny fungi. This guide explains where to find Billson Mushrooms and what Link should actually be doing instead of foraging.

Where to Find Billson Mushrooms?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Billson Mushrooms are referenced at Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. You can find the tower at map coordinates 1342, -1171, 0166.

However, the point of the Billson Mushroom reference isn’t to gather them and return them to the NPC at the locked tower door. Instead, the mushrooms are discussed so players will head down into the cave below the tower, smash through the rocks, and figure out that they can get inside the tower by using the Ascend ability to swim up behind the locked door. This is a case where Nintendo puts a red herring into the game’s dialogue for the sake of a puzzle, and it works brilliantly.

When Link is down in the cave, he’ll need to use a weapon fused with a rock to break through the walls blocking his path. Behind the final wall is a group of enemies that will put up a fight should Link want to take their loot. There’s nothing particularly special in the pile of loot, but there are some decent cooking resources and weapons from Hyrule that haven’t degraded like the rest.

Are Billson Mushrooms Real?

Screenshot by Gamepur

No, Billson Mushrooms don’t actually exist in Tears of the Kingdom. The NPC called Billson at Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower tells Link that they can be found in a nearby cave so that players will visit the cave and find the true solution to the tower’s puzzle. This is just one of the many ways that the game subverts players’ expectations, giving them vague instructions that seem clear but actually lead to a completely different solution. It encourages out-of-the-box thinking, which is what Zelda games have always been about.

