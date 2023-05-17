Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Find the Forgotten Temple

If you’re having trouble searching for the Geoglyphs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to find the Forgotten Temple. The Forgotten Temple holds a shrine and is a big helper in finding the Geoglpyhs around Hyrule. You’ll also need to go there to complete the Impa and the Geoglpyph Main Adventure — that’s three reasons to go, whether you make your way to the Forgotten Temple early or after dozens of hours in TOTK.

The Forgotten Temple Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forgotten Temple in Tears of the Kingdom is located in the northern part of a canyon west of the Great Hyrule Forest, northwest of Hyrule Castle, and northeast of Rito Village. There are a few easy ways to get to it, but two stand out.

Reach the Forgotten Temple in Tower in Tears of the Kingdom via Lindor’s Brow Skyview

If you teleport to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, you have an almost perfect northward shot to the Forgotten Temple, and if you land in the canyon early, there’s little getting in your way. We took the Skyview Tower with only a single Stamina upgrade, and it was still a straightforward trip.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reach the Forgotten Temple in Tower in Tears of the Kingdom via Rito Village

You can also reach the Forgotten Temple in Tears of Kingdom via Rito Village. Go to Rito Village, climb to the very top of the inhabited area, and glide down eastward. A third, slightly safer path is to take the road from Serenna Stable in the northwest of Central Hyrule all the way up to the edge of the canyon and jump down. The entire area is a horse and cart path, so you can build something with Ultrahand to make the trip much easier, especially if you’ve gathered some good constructs you can make with Autobuild.

How to get to the Forgotten Temple from Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom

There’s sadly no good way to get to the Forgotten Temple from any of the Sky Islands, nor is there a good path up from the Depths (but when is there an excellent path to anywhere from that hell hole), so you’ll want to stick to Hyrule Kingdom.

At the back of the Forgotten Temple, you’ll find a Shrine and, more importantly, a large map showing the locations of all the Geoglyphs in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Capture an image of it with the in-game camera and refer back to the picture if you’re having trouble finding any other Geoglyphs.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

