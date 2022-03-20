What are Omni Chips and how do you use them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Similar to the feathers in Chapter 3 Season 1, Fortnite has introduced Omni Chips players should look to collect in order to design one unique cosmetic. Although this concept isn’t new, the game’s latest season doesn’t explain how to collect these chips or what exactly they do.

In order to come across Omni Chips, players must first unlock the Omni Sword Harvesting Tool from Page 1 of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. This will then activate a new questline in the Quests tab fitting named “Omni Sword.” The questline offers three challenges every week and all them will be available until the end of the season. More importantly, they will direct you toward particular locations, like Mighty Monument, to find three Omni Chips.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those who own the Omni Sword and a batch of Omni Chips can then go to the Battle Pass tab’s “Reprogram Omni Sword” menu to spend the chips on different Omni Sword styles. As shown above, Omni Chips can purchase new Omni blades, hand guards, colors, and sounds. So basically, players can design the sword however they would like once they have collected enough chips.

Some designs — most often the best — will show up as locked in this menu. That is because they have prerequisites that task you with buying other designs in its category before you can own it. Additionally, these locked designs tend to cost one or two more Omni Chips than the others — so you better get to work.

