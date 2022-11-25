What are the undiscovered collectibles in Well of Urd in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Word of Fate is the ninth goal on The Path main story quest line. Playing as Kratos, and accompanied by Mimir and Freya, you travel to Midgard in search of the Norns. You begin this adventure through Midgard near Kratos’ home in the Upper Wildwoods, then pass through the Lake of Nine on your way to the Well of Urd.

Related: What are the undiscovered collectibles in Lake of Nine in God of War Ragnarok?

You’ll actually have been in the Well of Urd region for some time before the game actually tells you’ve discovered it. But, after you’ve defeated the Frost Phantom and experienced the Norns’ nightmarish visions, you’ll officially arrive in the Well of Urd, and can check your map for collectibles. There you’ll find a list of five items: one Nornir Chest, one Legendary Chest, one of Odin’s Ravens, and two “Undiscovered” collectibles. This, as usual, means you’ve got to progress further through the game before you can collect them. But the question on everyone’s frostbitten lips is, “How much further?”

What are the undiscovered collectibles in the Well of Urd?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectibles in the Well of Urd are a Remnant of Asgard and a Hel Tear. Each of them is part of a different Favor side quest, and you’ll have to start those side quests before you can discover and collect them.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in the Well of Urd

The Remnant of Asgard in the Well of Urd will appear once you start The Last Remnants of Asgard quest, which will happen automatically when you complete the whole of The Path main story quest line. A gang of Einherjar will appear about halfway along the path between the Lake of Nine and the Well of Urd. Defeat them to get the Remnant of Asgard.

How to get the Hel Tear in the Well of Urd

The Hel Tear in the Well of Urd will appear once you start the Hel to Pay side quest Favor, which happens during Reunion, the twelfth goal on The Path. Once it appears, the Hel Tear is not well hidden. It’s in the area just after you squeeze through the gap in the ice on the way into the Well of Urd from the Lake of Nine.