What are the undiscovered collectibles in Lake of Nine in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Word of Fate is the ninth goal on The Path main story quest line. You, playing as Kratos, must travel back to the winter-ravaged realm of Midgard, this time venturing far outside the Stave surrounding the home you share with Mimir and Atreus. Your objective is, with Freya’s help, to consult the Norns regarding your own fate and that of… everything, really.

Related: How to defeat Fraekni the Zealous in God of War Ragnarok

At the start of The Word of Fate, you ride your sled to a huge new region of Midgard, the Lake of Nine. If you check your map when you arrive, you’ll discover that there are lots of collectibles here: one Legendary Chest, four items of Lore, three Artifacts, two of Odin’s Ravens, and six collectibles marked “Undiscovered”.

What are the undiscovered collectibles in Lake of Nine?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectibles in Lake of Nine are one Yggdrasil Rift, one Draugr Hole, one Berserker Gravestone, one Remnant of Asgard, three Guiding Lights, and two Buried Treasures.

How to get the Buried Treasures in Lake of Nine

To get the first Buried Treasure, you’ll need the Draupnir Spear and the Demise of Dagestr Treasure Map, which is a piece of Lore found in The Applecore in Svartalfheim. The Buried Treasure is on the northwest edge of the Lake of Nine between the Mystic Gateway and the Raider Fort.

To get the second Buried Treasure, you’ll need the Viking’s Gift Treasure Map from inside the Raider Fort, which will make the Buried Treasure appear outside the front of the Raider Fort.

How to get the Guiding Lights in Lake of Nine

These collectibles are all obtained during the Guiding Light side quest Favor.

How to get the Berserker Gravestone in Lake of Nine

The Berserker Gravestone is on the north edge of the Lake of Nine. You can’t get it until after you’ve completed The Word of Fate.

How to get the Draugr Hole in Lake of Nine

The Draugr Hole is on a ledge at the mouth of the frozen river that joins the lake on the northeast side. You can discover it during The Word of Fate, but it’ll be a pretty difficult fight this early on.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in Lake of Nine

If you come back to the Lake of Nine after completing The Path in its entirety, there’ll be a gang of Einherjar at the top of the elevator leading to the roof of Tyr’s Temple. Defeat them to obtain the Remnant of Asgard.

How to get the Yggdrasil Rift in Lake of Nine

From the roof of the temple, follow the path down to the hexagon of cracked ice to the southeast, and find the Yggdrasil Rift there. It won’t appear until after you have completed the Reunion goal on The Path.