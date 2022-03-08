What is Glowstone used for in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is chock full of different items, many of which it might be easy to overlook. And, true to its RPG roots, it also boasts quite a few items with less obvious usefulness. In many cases, these items are useful, but only in niche situations. Glowstone is a perfect example of this.

Glowstones can be used to illuminate dark spaces. Unlike the closely-related Rainbow Stones, Glowstones won’t tell you whether or not a fall is deadly. They are, however, significantly brighter. To craft them, you will need one Ruin Fragment and one Dewkissed Herba apiece, as well as the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2], which can be purchased from Kalé at the Church of Elleh.

The uses for Glowstones are relatively uncommon, but they do exist. Since you only need to toss one on the ground, they allow you to continue using both hands, rather than holding a torch in one. Although this means they’re rendered much less useful once you find a lantern, they are still quite a bit brighter than that item. They’re also crafted using relatively common materials, and can be used before you’ve got yourself fully equipped with adventuring gear. If you plan on using them, we would recommend equipping them to your pouch for easy access.

