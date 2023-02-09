What is the max level in Hogwarts Legacy?

From participating in classes to taking on dozens of enemies in side quests, there is an overwhelming amount of tasks to experience in Hogwarts Legacy, and these even become harder as you continue on. Luckily, the game’s progression system does not let your hard work go unrewarded, as earning XP from quests and challenges can lead to leveling up and gaining special talents. But, this begs the question, just how high can you level up in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy?

Is there a level cap in Hogwarts Legacy?

Surprisingly, there is a level cap in Hogwarts Legacy, with characters only being able to progress to Level 40. It is also incredibly important to know this before diving far into the story, as you will need to spend Talent Points on talents very wisely. The RPG offers a total of 48 talents, which are essentially improvements to your unlocked potions and spells, and just one can be obtained with a Talent Point each time you level up after Level 5.

If you have happened to spend Talent Points on less than promising abilties, there is still room for improvement beyond this feature. For instance, you can either begin hunting down chests or spend gold on high-rarity gear. Everything from your glasses, scarves, to even your robes have the ability to improve your offensive and defensive stats, ultimately boosting the damage you deal and decreasing how much you take in from enemies.

Additionally, it is crucial to complete quests that reward additional spells. Spells like Arresto Momentum and Depulso can be gained through finishing assignments from professors, and both make for excellent attacks. Once you have then earned a collection of spells, you should look to unlock Spell Knowledge I and II, which ultimately expands the amount of attacks that are readily available during battles.

Lastly, if you find yourself fighting enemies that are much higher than you in level, crafting a diverse set of potions can also ease the difficulty of most conflicts. There are seven different types of potions, with most either temporarily increasing the power of your spells or decreasing their cooldowns.