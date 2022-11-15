What is the undiscovered collectible at Modvitnir’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Modvitnir’s Rig is one of the three “hidden regions” you’ll need to visit in order to complete the In Service of Asgard favor. When you land your boat on the beach just northwest of Modvitnir’s Rig itself, your map will update and you’ll be notified that you have discovered Modvitnir’s Rig. Now, when you check the map, you’ll see that there are four items in the Modvitnir’s Rig collectibles list: a Legendary Chest, an item of Lore, a Mining Rig, and one collectible listed as “Undiscovered”. The first three are relatively easy to get, but to discover the as-yet undiscovered item, you’re going to have to come back to Svartalfheim much later in the game.

How to get the undiscovered collectible at Modvitnir’s Rig

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forget about the undiscovered item at Modvitnir’s Rig for now, and continue progressing along The Path (i.e. God of War Garnarok’s main story quest line). You can’t get 100% completion on Modvitnir’s Rig until after you complete the 10th goal on The Path, namely Forging Destiny. During that quest, you obtain the Draupnir Spear, which allows you to get to Alberich Hollow via the Dragon Beach on the southeast shore of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim.

One of the collectibles in Alberich Hollow is an item of Lore, specifically a Treasure Map named Fruits of Industry. Once you have the Fruits of Industry Treasure Map, you can return to Modvitnir’s Rig, and the “Undiscovered” collectible will now have been revealed as a Buried Treasure. The spot where it’s buried will also now glow, making it easy to find and dig up. Once you’ve found the Buried Treasure, you should have reached 100% completion of Modvitnir’s Rig, and will be well on your way to 100% completion of the entire dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.