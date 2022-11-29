What is the undiscovered collectible in The Forge in God of War Ragnarok?

The Forge is a region of the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok. You pass through The Forge very briefly during The Quest for Tyr, the second goal on The Path main story quest line, but you don’t explore it much. Then, during the tenth goal on The Path, Forging Destiny, you return to The Forge via the Myrkr Tunnels. And this time you get the chance to have a good look around.

Even on your second visit to The Forge, you won’t immediately be able to see all of the collectibles listed on your map. You’ll be able to see one Nornir Chest, one Legendary Chest, two items of Lore, one Artifact, and two of Odin’s Ravens, but the final collectible on the list will be marked “Undiscovered”.

What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Forge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectible in The Forge is actually two collectibles of the same type, Yggdrasil Rifts. Technically, you can actually collect the first one during Forging Destiny and the second one as soon as you’ve got the Draupnir Spear, but you have to win a really difficult fight to get each one, so we’d recommend coming back much later, maybe even after you’ve completed The Path in its entirety.

Where are the Yggdrasil Rifts in The Forge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Yggdrasil Rift is in the shallow lake to the north of where you enter The Forge from Myrkr Tunnels. It’s the same area in which you fought the Dreki during The Quest for Tyr, and is accessible via a small square hole in the rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only get the second Yggdrasil Lift in The Forge after you’ve got the Draupnir Spear. It’s located on a high ridge accessible from the lush, green area near the top of the large lift that goes up to the forge itself. As you emerge into this area, you’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens on the left. Using the Draupnir Spear, you can get up to the ledge where the raven is (or was) perched. From there, keep following the path up to reach the Yggdrasil Rift.