Managing a business is hard. You’ll always be faced with tough decisions that will impact your company as a whole. The biggest choice you’ll need to make as the owner of a company if you should sell the business. In BitLife, you have the choice of selling your company, if you so choose to. So the question is, when should you sell your company in BitLife? Should you even sell your company?

Related: How Business Performance works in BitLife

Should you sell your business in BitLife and when?

Your business isn’t going to last forever. Plus, your character is going to eventually pass away and your business can’t be transferred to your kids. With that being said, when’s the perfect time to sell your business? If everything goes well and your character doesn’t contract an illness that will put them in an early grave, players in the community have suggested that you should sell your business after 20-30 years. You’ll get a ton of money from doing so. If you started off with a small business, like a food truck, you should be able to expand into something much bigger now with the money you’ve made while running it plus after selling it. So, look into starting a marijuana dispensary since that can earn you a lot of money.

After that, just start up a new one and repeat the process until your character eventually dies. Your kids, if you have any, will inherit all the money that you’ve made from your businesses.

How to sell your company in BitLife

When you’re ready to sell your company in BitLife, go to the job menu and scroll down until you see sell. Tap on that button. You’ll be able to choose how much you want to sell your business for from one of the listed prices the game gives you, though the higher you go, the less likely you’ll get a buyer if your business hasn’t done well. You may also get offers that are lower than what you’re looking for.