Where does Santa spawn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021?

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021, Santa (otherwise known as Sgt. Winter) spawns on the road that goes around the Logjam Lumberyard and Shifty Shafts in the northwest section of the map. The road also passes through Sleep Sound, and is close to other important locations like Crackshot’s Cabin and the Llama Homestead.

This neatly drawn red line shows Santa’s route (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Santa is standing on the back of a truck that drives the route in a counter-clockwise direction. If you approach the truck, he’ll throw you a present. The present could be an awesome rare item, or it could be a chunk of coal. Santa implies that the quality of the gift is dependent on whether or not you’ve been good this year, but we’re pretty sure it’s random.

See that fuzzy blob in the red circle? That’s Santa! (Screenshot by Gamepur)

If you want to take advantage of Santa’s generosity, then you obviously should try and drop somewhere in the northwest of the map. You can’t actually see the truck from the bus, but once you’re at drifting altitude, it is possible to see it, so keep an eye out. And, as always with popular locations, watch out for other players. Everyone wants a piece of the Santa action, so if you find him, you can be sure that other players will be around too. And they’ll be armed and dangerous.