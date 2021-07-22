Where to find and defeat Riot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Riot squad.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to find and defeat Riot, one of the NPC bosses that can be found on the map. Make sure you loot up a little before you go after him, and shields are a good idea as his weapon hits very hard, especially on headshots.
Riot can be found near the steel bridge between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner, and he will be patrolling the area on the Misty side of the bridge. He will automatically aggro to you, and when defeated he will be happy to sell you the Storm Scout Exotic weapon. He will also drop a rare rifle when you beat him.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP