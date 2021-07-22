Where to find and defeat Riot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to find and defeat Riot, one of the NPC bosses that can be found on the map. Make sure you loot up a little before you go after him, and shields are a good idea as his weapon hits very hard, especially on headshots.

Riot can be found near the steel bridge between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner, and he will be patrolling the area on the Misty side of the bridge. He will automatically aggro to you, and when defeated he will be happy to sell you the Storm Scout Exotic weapon. He will also drop a rare rifle when you beat him.

