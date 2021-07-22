How to use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Eyes wide open.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player. Not everyone will be aware of the Recon Scanner, or what it does, so in this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know.
The Recon Scanner is one of the new IO weapons that are available this season and can be found by searching IO chests at the various Satelittle bases, or at smaller IO outposts like the Aftermath or the eastern car park in Believer Beach.
The Recon Scanner cannot do damage, but instead fires a round that scans a large diameter in all directions, shown as a blue energy sphere. Enemies caught within the sphere will have a red icon appear above their head, marking them through walls and other terrain. The Recon Scanner can hold two rounds and will generate more over twenty seconds.
Remember, the challenge specifically says player, so this will not complete if you catch an NPC or IO Guard in the scanner diameter. Once you have the weapon, simply head to a busy area of the map and keep pinging until you tag a player.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP