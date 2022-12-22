Where to find Brute Bonnet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Brute Bonnet is one of the several new Paradox Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Paradox Pokémon are alternate variants of pre-existing Pokémon that either existed in the distant past or far future, and Brute Bonnet is essentially an ancient version of Amoonguss, the Poké Ball mushroom from Unova. Brute Bonnet is a grass and dark-type Pokémon and is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. This evil-looking mushroom can only be found in one location that can’t be reached until you finish most of the game.

How to catch Brute Bonnet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All Paradox Pokémon are located at the crater in the center of Paldea called Area Zero. You gain access to Area Zero after you complete the Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street quests. Once you finish the Path of Legends, Professor Sada or Turo will call on you to come to Area Zero with their son Arven. You’ll need to complete Victory Road and Starfall Street to have Nemona and Penny join your party. When all four of you are ready to go to Area Zero, the Zero Gate will be marked on your map. From the gate’s entrance, you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to fly down to Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The professor will instruct you to re-activate the four Research Centers in the crater once you reach Area Zero. After you activate all four Research Centers and defeat the secret final boss, you can return to Area Zero anytime you want. While it’s possible to come across Brute Bonnet on your first visit to Area Zero, the mushroom Pokémon is more likely to spawn after you complete the main game. Brute Bonnet is a common spawn in Area Zero, and it can be spotted all over the grassy terrains of Area Zero and even in the underground tunnels. Use the teleporters to head to Research Centers 1, 2, 3, or 4, and check the nearby area to see if a Brute Bonnet is around.

Brute Bonnet is a Pokémon Scarlet exclusive, yet it can be traded to your copy of Pokémon Violet with a friend. Violet owners can also capture a Terastalized Brute Bonnet through Tera Raid Battles.