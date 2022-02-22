Where to find Primal and Mechanical Bows in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To celebrate its first Wild Week, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has stealthily brought back some of the elemental bows that haven’t been seen since the last chapter. During their return, players can expect to see four different types, each having their own unique way of damaging enemies. However, as bow crafting is absent in Chapter 3, players will have a much simpler method of finding the weapon type.

Despite their being different kinds, all bows and their dedicated arrows can be discovered exclusively from chests and on floors. These include the Primal Flame Bow, Primal Stink Bow, Mechanical Explosive Bow, and Mechanical Shockwave Bow — each first introduced in Season 2 Chapter 6. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to get to a certain type right away, as each spawns randomly all over the map. Players will need to act fast if they want to give each a shot, as the weapons are tied to the Bownanza Wild Week, which is set to end on March 1.

While Bownanza takes place, players will have the opportunity to finish a set of five bow-centric challenges, each lending 8,000 XP upon completion. The quests are fairly standard, as most revolve around damaging or eliminating enemies with a specific type of bow. However, a few listed do require players to hunt down wildlife and IO Forces.

