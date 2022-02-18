Where to find the Uncharted Drake’s Map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

During the Uncharted crossover event, the new Drake’s Map item will undoubtedly be one of the biggest keys to victory in Fortnite. Although it doesn’t instantly give additional items, players can follow its path to lead them to some top-notch weapons and healing supplies. These sorts of rewards do not come easy, though, as finding the map may take a few matches.

Unlike Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, Drake’s Map spawns into random locations each match. With the map ultimately gifting players Legendary weapons, it is one of the tougher items to discover in the game. So, players will need to continuously open up chests or search the floors of points of interest to eventually spot it. From our experience, we’ve discovered Drake’s Maps most often by itself, sitting out in the open in named locations.

It is essential to learn how to use the map, as you won’t be given its treasure directly after finding the item. Instead, map holders are required to search for a spot marked with an “X.” The treasure chest it offers is certainly the best chest in the game, so far. Unlike IO Supply Chests, it can lend players up to two Legendary weapons, as well as additional health and shield items.