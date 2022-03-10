Where to find Sanctuary Stone in Elden Ring – and what it does

The Sanctuary Stone crafting material is not especially easy to find in Elden Ring. Unlike many other crafting materials, it does not grow commonly in any particular location, nor can it be found in abundant deposits in underground mines and catacombs. According to the in-game description, it is found near the remains of fallen ruins, “but rarely”. You’ll find dozens of Ruin Fragments on and around the fallen ruins, but not very many Sanctuary Stones at all. The most reliable way to get Sanctuary Stones is to kill Pumpkin Heads, who have a high probability of dropping them. So, if you want to farm Sanctuary Stones, do so somewhere like Saintsbridge in northeast Limgrave West. You can also buy as many Sanctuary Stones as you like from the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold, but only after you’ve brought them the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. Sanctuary Stones are also dropped by Gnolls, found in Crumbling Farum Azula, and by Abnormal Stone Clusters, found around Evergaols.

Related: How to beat the Crucible Knight at Stormhill Evergaol in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sanctuary Stones are only used in one known crafting recipe: Warming Stone. A Warming Stone allows you to spend FP to regenerate allies’ health, and you’ll find its recipe in Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [19]. Each Warming Stone requires one Sanctuary Stone, as well as one Erdleaf Flower, and one Smoldering Butterfly.