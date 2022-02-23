Another area in which Elden Ring breaks the established mold of Soulsborne games is combat. Unlike previous FromSoftware games which would require players to learn their signature combat principles and adhere to them, Elden Ring lets players fight any way they want. Whether you like casting flashy spells or swinging brutish melee weapons around, the game has enough variety to sate your preference. Those of you fond of the latter may want to know where to find the Zweihander in Elden Ring.

The Zweihander is a heavy and unsubtle sword owing its origin to the real-life Zweihänder, a weapon used by certain European militaries in the Late Medieval Period. True to its name, Elden Ring’s version is a two-handed weapon that requires 19 STR and 10 DEX to use. It has a simple move set, but it looks cool enough to justify using it alongside more interesting weapons, or for Fashion Souls purposes.

You can get the Zweihander pretty early on in Elden Ring by buying it from the Isolated Merchant. While in Limgrave, ride southwest towards Castle Morne and keep going until you near the seaside; you should have no trouble finding the Isolate Merchant’s Shack there. The Zweihander costs 3,500 Runes.