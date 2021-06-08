Where to place Rubber Ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach in Fortnite
Problem Solvers
In the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, players will need to place some Rubber Ducks for Bunker Jonesy. We don’t really know what he thinks they will do, but it’s best not to ask him too many questions.
In this guide, we will show you where to place all the ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach. This quest is worth 30,000 XP, and is the final Legendary Quest of the week.
Retail Row
Along the ledge between the house in the northwest corner of the town.
Pleasant Park
Near the stands on the southern side of the soccer pitch.
Believer Beach
Beside the makeshift wooden sign near the gas station.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
- Accept a quest from a payphone
- Collect different types of weapons
- Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches
- Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs
- Deal damage with a Pulse Rifle
- Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine
- Legendary Quest – Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger (Step 1)
- Legendary Quest – Collect Stone from The Aftermath (Step 2)
- Legendary Quest – Collect different IO Tech weapons (Step 3)
- Legendary Quest – interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board (Step 4)
- Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach