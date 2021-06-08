Where to place Rubber Ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach in Fortnite

In the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, players will need to place some Rubber Ducks for Bunker Jonesy. We don’t really know what he thinks they will do, but it’s best not to ask him too many questions.

In this guide, we will show you where to place all the ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach. This quest is worth 30,000 XP, and is the final Legendary Quest of the week.

Retail Row

Along the ledge between the house in the northwest corner of the town.

Pleasant Park

Near the stands on the southern side of the soccer pitch.

Believer Beach

Beside the makeshift wooden sign near the gas station.

