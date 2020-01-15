A Fortnite Glitch Lets You Kill, and Be Killed, Through Ramps

If you have noticed a few suspicious deaths since the arrival of update 11.40 for Fortnite, then you might be the victim of a new glitch that appears to have been introduced with the latest update.

There's a glitch where you can shoot through ramps 🤔

Via: @radiusfnpic.twitter.com/tFQYLL1Urb — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 15, 2020

As you can see in the video above from Fortnite leaker Hypex, it appears you can now shoot through ramps in the popular Battle Royale. This sounds lovely until you realize that you can also get shot through them. At the moment, we hope this is just a glitch because it would a regrettable design decision.

The joy of high-level Fortnite is watching people rapidly build protective structures as they fight other people. When the players involved are very good, it becomes a dance of timing and angles, all because structures provide protection from incoming damage. Being able to shoot through them, as shown in the clip, would change the game entirely for some players.

Hopefully, this is something that can be rectified quickly. It is a big day in Fortnite. Update 11.40 has brought us the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission, and plenty more changes to the game. Probably the most significant change in the game is the return of the Heavy Assault Rifle, thanks to the new Sidegrading system. There are plenty of things to explore in the game, and lots of new missions and challenges to complete.

Just make sure you don't rely too heavily on ramps to keep you safe while doing them.

Next page