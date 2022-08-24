Bungie releases stylish Destiny 2 recap video ahead of Lightfall expansion next year

Destiny 2’s next expansion arrives in February, and Lightfall will start building toward the conclusion of the game’s current storyline. Known as the Light and Darkness Saga, it’s a long series of events that have occurred across the service game since its 2017 launch. A lot has happened in those five years, but Bungie has provided an easy way to get caught up.

In the midst of all the Lightfall expansion news, the studio released a new video that recaps the events of the Light and Darkness Saga so far. It’s presented in a striking storybook style, not unlike the God of War recap video that PlayStation just put out. It chronicles the story up to Lightfall, which will see the Guardians face off against The Witness and its disciple Calus.

While the narrative side of Lightfall is certainly exciting, there are lots of gameplay additions to look forward to as well. The expansion will take us to Neptune and the capital city of Neomuna, where a new faction called the Cloud Striders reside. Neomuna is also where we’ll discover Strand, a new kind of Darkness power. The green, string-like energy can be used to swing around the city with a grappling hook, and each class can use it for different combat purposes too. Warlocks get Strand missiles, Titans get a pair of claws, and Hunters get a rope dart.

Destiny 2 has just kicked off its 18th season, dubbed Season of Plunder. The max light level has been raised, and the remixed King’s Fall raid is a great place to try out your new gear. Improved Arc 3.0 subclasses have arrived as part of the new season as well. We can help you create the best build for your class, whether you play as a magical Warlock, sturdy Titan, or mobile Hunter. We also have god roll guides for many of the game’s great weapons.