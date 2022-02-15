Cyberpunk 2077 current-gen versions will reportedly launch today, according to leak by Xbox Netherlands

CD Projekt Red’s surprise Cyberpunk 2077 announcement scheduled for Tuesday might have been foiled by an official Xbox Twitter account mere hours before the company’s “REDstreams” event. According to a now-deleted tweet made on Tuesday morning by the Xbox Netherlands Twitter account, the long-awaited current-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch later today, and it will also allegedly include a five-hour free trial to boot.

While Xbox Netherlands deleted the tweet shortly after posting it, journalist Martin Verschoor screenshotted the tweet and reposted it on their Twitter page. The tweet roughly translates to “It’s here. Explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077 in the next-gen update with a 5-hour free trial on Xbox Series X/S available now.”

Deze was iets te vroeg de wereld in geslingerd pic.twitter.com/EnaVQy0RmA — Martin Verschoor (@MartinVersch00r) February 15, 2022

CD Projekt Red has yet to confirm the current-gen version’s release date, but we’ll likely get confirmation — one way or the other — during the company’s live stream scheduled for 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT on Tuesday, roughly an hour away from the time of writing.

A February release would track with the developer’s prior statement that current-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 would arrive in early 2022.

On Monday, an updated version of Cyberpunk 2077 marked as “Optimized for Xbox Series X/S” appeared on the Xbox store, further adding credence to the idea that the current-gen upgrade would launch soon. Additionally, a PlayStation Store listing allegedly leaked in late January that reportedly showed new box art for the game’s current-gen version.