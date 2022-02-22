Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been modded into Sifu because of course that’s a thing

Pre-release hype for Elden Ring has reached its pinnacle. The launch trailer is here, and pre-loading begins soon. Fan art and other tributes have been flooding the internet since the game was announced, and hilarious a new mod featuring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has now hit Reddit.

A video shared by user Rage2quit0 shows the lead developer as a reskin for Sifu’s hero, fighting through that game’s first stage and beating Fajar the Botanist at the end. Ignoring the gatekeeping tone of the post, the video itself is pretty humorous. It also doubles as a great run of Sifu’s first stage, if that’s something you want to see.

Searching Nexus Mods doesn’t return any results for this particular mod, so you’ll have to be satisfied with Rage2quit0’s video for now. Of course, there are still plenty of other reskin mods available for Sifu — Ultra Instinct Shaggy is a particularly ridiculous one. Notably, Sifu will actually be receiving easier difficulty settings in the future, along with more accessibility options.

Miyazaki himself addressed easy mode concerns in Elden Ring earlier this year. The latest FromSoftware game offers no such option, but its open-world design makes Miyazaki think that “the overall clear rate will go up this time.” Stealth options and the freedom to leave and return to an area later ought to assuage at least some of the difficulty.