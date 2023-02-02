Fortnite gets a Junji Ito Maniac horror injection, adding five fright-filled maps to Creative mode

Following the release of the recent Japanese horror adaptation Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre on Netflix, Neighbor Metaverse Studios has developed a number of Ito-inspired Fortnite maps, allowing players to experience the best scares of both worlds.

The island Creative code was made available yesterday and received the seal of approval from Studio Deen’s dedicated social media account for the Netflix show. The maps draw direct reference from five spooky stories featured in the show: Hanging Balloon, Tomie Photo, Soichi’s Beloved Pet, Tomb Town, and Headless Statue. The maps are designed to be experienced one by one, akin to a virtual haunted house experience, which the trailer from Junji Ito Maniac’s official YouTube helps depict, complete with intense imagery ripped directly from the famed mangaka’s mind.

Related: Best Fortnite horror map codes (2022)

While not an official collaboration with Epic Games, the horror maps are certainly a treat for those looking for a little bit more of a fright from their Fortnite content, especially had they missed out on last year’s Fortnitemares event. Don’t expect any Junji Ito cosmetics either — you’ll need to make do with whatever spooky skins are currently available.

The Netflix series, which premiered last month, features 20 pieces of Ito’s work “brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style,” and promised to totally immerse its viewers in Junji Ito’s maniacal charm. It looks like only the best of the best were chosen for Fortnite, with fan-favorite tales of both Tomie and Soichi making the cut, so here’s hoping that more studios see the value in gaming collaborations like these and allow Fortnite to cater to even more fans of the darker side of life.