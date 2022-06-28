Fortnite update kicks off Ripsaw Launcher week and remixes the Flare Gun

Fortnite is always adding new weapons and other pieces of gear, and the latest addition to the arsenal is the Ripsaw Launcher. It’s been a part of the game for a few days already, but now it’s getting the spotlight during its own celebratory week. That’s just one part of the recent update.

Fortnite’s battle royale v21.10 hotfix is now live, and the accompanying blog post has its sights set on that rad Ripsaw Launcher. Between now and Tuesday, July 5th at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT, the blade-shooting weapon will be available “in higher supply.” If you saw our previous guide on where to find the Ripsaw Launcher, then you know that you can get one from the Chop Shop. During this special event, you’ll also be able to find them as floor loot and inside chests and supply drops. Note that this doesn’t apply to the game’s competitive playlists — you won’t find the Ripsaw Launcher there to begin with.

Hotfix v21.10 also makes some changes to the Flare Gun. The new Firework Flare Gun works just like you’d expect based on the name: it shoots fireworks instead of a regular flare. The fireworks will also set the nearby area on fire, so you can create a hazard as well as a light show. Like the Ripsaw Launcher, the Firework Flare gun can be found as floor loot and inside chests and supply drops. Also, like the Ripsaw Launcher, it’s not a part of competitive playlists.

These two weapons aren’t the only new additions to Fortnite this week. The new goth Phaedra skin is also available now, and you can get her by subscribing to the Fortnite Crew service. If you don’t want to spend money, there’s a new skin for you too. You can get Matte Black Master Chief skin through Fortnite on the Xbox Series X/S or the Xbox Cloud Gaming mobile app.