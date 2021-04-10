Genshin Impact’s “We Will Be Reunited” quest marks return to Abyss Order storyline

The latest Archon quest for Genshin Impact titled “We Will Be Reunited” has been revealed, which will mark a return to the Abyss Order storyline. This is the first addition to the main story since Dainsleif’s quest in Version 1.3.

According to the official site: Ganyu and Lan report that the Treasure Hoarders of Mondstadt and Liyue have banded together and plan to get involved in some ruins associated with the Abyss Order. Fearing the chaos that the Treasure Hoarders might cause through their involvement, the Traveler will take up the commission and investigate. The Fatui will be main antagonist for this storyline, and it seems that Dainsleif, who you met prior to this storyline, has ties to the Abyss Order.

After players reach Adventure Rank 36 and complete the prerequisite quests, they will find “Chapter I: Act IV – We Will Be Reunited” under Archon Quests in the Quest Menu. The two quests needed to unlock it are Razor’s character quest “Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I – The Meaning of Lupical” and the world quest “Chapter I: Act IV (Prelude) – Bough Keeper: Dainsleif.” After that it will permanently be available at 4 PM (local time) on April 12.

We have a guide to the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind weapon, a guide for A Thousand Questions with Paimon event, and a how to get an Oceanid Pet guide.

Genshin Impact is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile. A PlayStation 5 version is set for release this spring and a Nintendo Switch version is also in development.